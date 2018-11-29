Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
Employees say:
“Wegmans is very family based and super supportive on both personal and professional levels. The way we are treated as employees is special because the company cares about everyone and is willing to go out of its way to help someone.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Rochester, New York
|Total # of Employees
|47916
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$8721811000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|28
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late