Ultimate Software
Employees say:
“We have amazing adoption and maternity benefits. 10 weeks paid leave for an adoption or birth of a child. Ultimate Software also pays 6 cycles of AI and 3 cycles of ART otherwise known as in vitro.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Weston, Florida
|Total # of Employees
|4448
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$914469000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|50
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|50
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late