The Trade Desk
Employees say:
“Ownership from stock options, maternity benefits are amazing (18 weeks paid), health insurance benefits fully covered for family. We are a true family. We play, work, cry, celebrate and even disagree but it never breaks our connection.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Ventura, California
|Total # of Employees
|539
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|90
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|40
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|40
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|40
|Onsite child care center
|Confidential
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late
|Confidential