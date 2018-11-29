Slalom, LLC.
Employees say:
“People are encouraged to be their authentic selves here, and it feels great. Work doesn’t feel like work when you do something you enjoy and can be exactly who you are at home.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Seattle, Washington
|Total # of Employees
|5536
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|40
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|5
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late