Ryan, LLC
Employees say:
“Management understands work/life balance. Our “Team Talk” call once a month with the CEO is so valuable. He spends time taking and answering questions from all employees regardless of level.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees
|1613
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$436000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|30
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|20
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late