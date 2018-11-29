Quicken Loans
Employees say:
“It may sound cliché but the culture and environment is 2nd to none in my opinion. I feel the people and the mentality of all of our team members makes Quicken Loans a great place to be.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Detroit, Michigan
|Total # of Employees
|15307
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|80
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|40
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|15
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late