Publix Super Markets Inc.
Employees say:
“My opinions matter; I am treated with respect by management and co-workers; when a mistake is made I am counseled with concern, patience, compassion and options for further assistance if needed to ensure my success at my job.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Lakeland, Florida
|Total # of Employees
|193711
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$34836838.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|84
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|84
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|Confidential
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|Confidential
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late