PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Employees say:
“Many vacation days, great work life balance, and there is a genuine push from upper management to encourage us to life a healthy balanced life while working. It’s called the “Be Well Work Well” initiative.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees
|43717
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$15997000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|130
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|85
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|130
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|40
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|130
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late