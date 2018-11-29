Plante Moran
Employees say:
“I appreciate the organization’s efforts to represent itself to staff regardless of their level within the organization. There is a genuine desire to listen at all levels of the organization.”

Company Info
Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
HQ Location
|Southfield, Michigan
Total # of Employees
|2285
Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$540790600.00

Parental Leave Information
Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|130
Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|30
Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|130
Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
Days of parental leave after child adoption
|130
Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late