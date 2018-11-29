Pinnacle Financial Partners
Employees say:
“From day one you are treated like family. It is amazing to me how kind and friendly everyone is. I have NEVER seen anything like it. Management is always engaging to make sure your needs are met.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Total # of Employees
|2258
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$688000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|70
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|Confidential
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|70
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|70
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late