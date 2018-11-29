Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP
Employees say:
“This company does a great job at recognizing all walks of life. In my few years working with the company, I feel that folks of all races, genders, religions can feel welcome and comfortable working here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees
|-
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$751090443.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|180
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|110
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|30
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|30
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|180
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late