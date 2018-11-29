Marriott International, Inc.
Employees say:
“My company is always at the forefront of new initiatives and doing the right things. A couple of examples I can think of are work/life balance, TakeCare Wellness campaigns and giving back to the community.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Maryland
|Total # of Employees
|133238
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$18054000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|70
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|10
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|70
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|10
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|70
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late