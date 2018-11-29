MailChimp
Employees say:
“The focus on diversity and inclusion here is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in tech. We’re supported in the best ways. Also, since we don’t take funding, we make our own decisions, and we feel a sense of ownership and identity with the work we do.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Total # of Employees
|802
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$525000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|90
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|50
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|50
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|90
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late
