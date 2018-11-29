Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Employees say:
“The culture is amazing. I love the mission statement. I think overall Kimpton employees embody the culture and everyone works together to give our guests the best possible experience.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees
|9069
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|30
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|30
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late