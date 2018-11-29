Kimley-Horn
Employees say:
“As a young married female I want to grow my professional career as well as my family. Kimley-Horn has made it clear to me I CAN do both. The LIFT initiative supports retaining women after they start building a family.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Total # of Employees
|3074
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$809211161.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|35
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|5
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late