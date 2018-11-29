JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
Employees say:
“I believe JM Family truly exemplifies the word “family” in its day to day operations. As an associate I am proud to say I work here because of the caring and helpful nature of the entire team.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|HQ Location
|Deerfield Beach, Florida
|Total # of Employees
|4188
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$15100000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|84
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|84
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|28
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|28
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|56
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late