Intuit Inc.

“I have never worked at a place that was so committed to me as an employee and helping me progress and develop new skills to improve my performance and knowledge to allow me to move to other teams and achieve my career goals.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Mountain View, California
|Total # of Employees
|6939
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|180
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|60
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|60
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late