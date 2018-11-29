HubSpot
Employees say:
“When I joined HubSpot, my daughter was due in a month. I was encouraged to take time off for paternity leave even though I had just gone through two weeks of onboarding trainings.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Cambridge, Massachusetts
|Total # of Employees
|1533
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$219000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|80
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|80
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|30
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|30
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|Confidential
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late