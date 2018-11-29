Hilton
Employees say:
“The sense of family and all of the benefits and programs that Hilton offers are the two biggest reasons that I love working for Hilton. The parental leave was such a huge help when my wife and I welcomed our second child.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|McLean, Virginia
|Total # of Employees
|55522
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|45
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|10
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late