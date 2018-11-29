Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to compare parents' and non-parents' survey feedback representing over 5 million US employees on more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. The data revealed that after having children, parents – especially mothers – have a different experience than their colleagues of the inclusivity and opportunities for advancement at their organizations, among other differentiators.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work took into account organizations' success in overcoming these differences in experience to create a great place to work and maximize the potential for all employees, regardless of parenting status. Great Place to Work focused its analysis on parents' overall feedback, analyzing how their experiences compared to that of their colleagues, whether job level or other personal characteristics changed the level of support received as a parent, and assessing the quality of parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, child care and dependent health care benefits. Great Place to Work also considered how parenting status influenced other aspects of employees’ work experience, including their experience of the company living up to its values, people’s opportunities to innovate, and the effectiveness of their leaders. Workplaces need to have at least 50 employees to be considered and are compared to others of similar sizes and industries.

To find out more about how to apply to this and other Best Workplace(TM) lists, visit Great Place to Work.