Edward Jones
Employees say:
“We are a VERY large partnership which makes many of us part owners. 16 weeks paid maternity leave (primary caregiver) 2 weeks paid for secondary caregiver who is an employee with the firm is amazing.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Total # of Employees
|43851
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$7135000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|120
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|120
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|14
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|14
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|120
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late