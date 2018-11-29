Dropbox
Employees say:
“The culture here is great. I absolutely love the company value ‘Cupcake’ which lays emphasis on providing a human touch to everything we do. It encourages us surprise others and make them smile. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees
|-
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|100
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|100
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|40
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|40
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|40
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late