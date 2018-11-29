Deloitte
Employees say:
“The policy for the paid family leave for 16 weeks is a great benefit for new parents and individuals who may need to take time off to help with older relatives. The flexibility that the company offers to make work fit your personal life is amazing.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees
|59397
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$18551000000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|120
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|120
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|80
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|80
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|80
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late