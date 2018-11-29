Crowe
Employees say:
“‘Where to Work Policy’: Company is very flexible about where we are allowed to work. It does not necessarily need to be from the office or even from home. I’m currently answering this survey from a coffee shop!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Total # of Employees
|3909
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$874900000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|Confidential
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|50
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|Confidential
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|30
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late