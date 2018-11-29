Cooley LLP
Employees say:
“Cooley is an enormously successful law firm that has managed to grow and succeed without loosing much of its core values of community, concern for the well-being of its people and doing good work for clients.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, California
|Total # of Employees
|1942
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$1012828000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|130
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|80
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|35
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|130
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late