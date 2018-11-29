Capital One Financial Corporation
Employees say:
“The flexibility that you get as a working mom can’t be beat. Managers honestly don’t care where you work or when you work, so long as you are able to get the job done.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|McLean, Virginia
|Total # of Employees
|42685
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$25837000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|85
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|40
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|40
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|40
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late