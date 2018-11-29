Box, Inc.
Employees say:
“I love that Box has such fabulous company values, and that it really lives them. The level of transparency the company shows to each employee is pretty mind-blowing and really encourages us all to ‘Be an owner’.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Redwood City, California
|Total # of Employees
|1712
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|260
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|100
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|60
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late