AppFolio, Inc
Employees say:
“The flexibility that you get as a working mom can’t be beat. Managers honestly don’t care where you work or when you work, so long as you are able to get the job done.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|HQ Location
|Goleta, California
|Total # of Employees
|754
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$143803000.00
|
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|75
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|Confidential
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|Confidential
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late