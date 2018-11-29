American Express
Employees say:
“Very diverse company that practices inclusion and exceptional values that promotes integrity, respect for everyone and work life balance. I was able to raise two kids and have a full time career with unlimited opportunities and career growth.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees
|-
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$24737000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|135
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|135
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|100
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|100
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|100
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late