Alston & Bird LLP
Employees say:
“Alston & Bird is committed to its employees, their families, and the communities in which we have offices. That’s not just a tag line – it’s part of our culture.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Total # of Employees
|1606
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$781757944.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|120
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|120
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|30
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|30
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|120
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late