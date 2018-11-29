Adobe Systems Incorporated
Employees say:
“Adobe never forgets that we are people first and employees second. Whether it’s generous family medical or maintaining a healthy work/life balance, Adobe makes us feel part of a vibrant human community and not cogs in a machine.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|San Jose, California
|Total # of Employees
|9415
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|130
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|130
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|80
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|80
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|80
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late