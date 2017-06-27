Yext
Employees say:
“As a summer intern, I feel that Yext is very invested in me. Not only am I welcomed and appreciated by the community, but also they are genuinely excited to have me here and want to help me along my professional path. Everyone I work with is uber-talented, dedicated to their work, and driven to help present Yext as an authority in the industry. Also, even though I’m an intern, I have full access to many of the benefits regular employees enjoy, such as a company account for food, flexible schedule, swag, and company events. The environment is very inclusionary and collaborative. I am incredibly lucky to work for Yext this summer, and I hope to work here full-time after I graduate from college.”
“I love how approachable the upper management is. I am on the client support team and have one-on-one meetings bimonthly with the vice president of operations to discuss where I see myself in the future at Yext. Our team has a ‘bonding budget’ and we have team outings once a month. Also, let’s not forget about free lunch from Seamless everyday!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2006
|HQ location
|New York
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.yext.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|440
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|87%