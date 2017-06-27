WP Engine
Employees say:
“I feel like the diversity here is really strong, and celebrated. I think a primarily female leadership team is unique, and I love the mix of people across teams and how everyone just gets along and understands each other. I think this is not typically the norm in workplaces, especially in tech, and I love how everyone is valued, respected, and made to feel important. I really get that from our CEO too—she’s just so articulate and empowering in the way she speaks to employees and continually drives and lives the values set forth by the company. This is the first time I’ve ever really believed in a company’s mission, and known that (just as importantly) management believes in it too. This is the best I’ve felt in my career to date.”
“The executive team is amazing. They’re incredibly transparent, and they have a great idea of where they want the company to be in the future and how to get there. Every single person on the executive team is approachable and enjoyable to be around. The culture is awesome because everyone is nice, understanding, and driven to push the company forward.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2010
|HQ location
|Austin
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.wpengine.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|304
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|74%