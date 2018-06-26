WP Engine
Employees say:
“WP Engine is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. I am lucky to work with such talented people all focused on a common goal. I feel trusted, valued, and know my role at the company makes a difference for all of our customers.”
“Our executive team honestly balances our people and our culture with the need to succeed in our business. They do not sacrifice people or culture for results, and it is extremely rare to see that lived from up high. Our CFO has said no to many money making initiatives because it wasn’t in the best interest of our people or our customers — you just don’t see that.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2010
|HQ location
|Austin, Texas
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.wpengine.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|351
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|74%