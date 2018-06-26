World Wide Technology, Inc.
Employees say:
“I’ve been in a casual conversation with members of the exec team on many occasions — you never feel “below them” or like you’re not part of the team. Although they are the highest level in the company, they treat you and listen to you like a peer. ”
“For years I have worked in various jobs where I felt I was giving 120% year after year, and tapping into my creative side to improve my employers business. Typically this creativity was met with negativity, resistance to change, micro management, and compensation/incentive retraction when goals were actually met. I had become convinced this was the new order of business, which filled my mind with doubt as to my own abilities (even though I was seeing direct financial gains directly tied to my efforts). WWT has destroyed my preconceptions of businesses. Managers and coworkers alike have not only recognized my efforts, they have gone out of their way to give me guidance and training to advance my career. This has subsequently inspired and allowed me to mentor individuals inside and outside of the organization. The level of trust between my coworkers and I is unparalleled. I have accomplished things I never thought possible, and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. Oh….and my career has advance twice in an official capacity in a perceived short period of time. Not too shabby!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1990
|HQ location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|# of work sites
|41
|Web address
|http://www.wwt.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1651
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|40%