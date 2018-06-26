NVIDIA
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

32.

World Wide Technology, Inc.

Courtesy of World Wide Technology

Employees say:

 

“I’ve been in a casual conversation with members of the exec team on many occasions — you never feel “below them” or like you’re not part of the team. Although they are the highest level in the company, they treat you and listen to you like a peer. ”

 

“For years I have worked in various jobs where I felt I was giving 120% year after year, and tapping into my creative side to improve my employers business. Typically this creativity was met with negativity, resistance to change, micro management, and compensation/incentive retraction when goals were actually met. I had become convinced this was the new order of business, which filled my mind with doubt as to my own abilities (even though I was seeing direct financial gains directly tied to my efforts). WWT has destroyed my preconceptions of businesses. Managers and coworkers alike have not only recognized my efforts, they have gone out of their way to give me guidance and training to advance my career. This has subsequently inspired and allowed me to mentor individuals inside and outside of the organization. The level of trust between my coworkers and I is unparalleled. I have accomplished things I never thought possible, and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. Oh….and my career has advance twice in an official capacity in a perceived short period of time. Not too shabby!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1990
HQ location St. Louis, Missouri
# of work sites 41
Web address http://www.wwt.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1651
Millennials as % of total workforce 40%

