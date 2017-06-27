Nationwide
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who's doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers' favorite places to work.

40.

World Wide Technology

Kevin White

Employees say:

 

“While there are many unique things that set this company apart, I’m going to focus on the genuine interest here in developing individual employees. Many companies say they care about their employees, but few make it an actual priority. During my 1.5 years at the company, I’ve felt that my bosses genuinely care about my professional development. For example, I was informed that if there was ever a training for a particular skill I was interested in, that they would be willing to invest in me. Also, there is frequent discussion not only about how the projects I’m working on are going, but how that is aligned with my development as a professional, and a desire to put me in roles where I can grow. There is also a very open line of communication to discuss these issues if I ever have any concerns.”

 

“The executive leaders of this company are exceptional. Through the years, they have taken great strides in ensuring this company is a great place to work, while providing excellent service to our customers. They truly cannot be surpassed in terms of the care and vision they provide to their employees. They are down-to-earth individuals who embrace the core values with passion. It’s because of them that this company is unique and unusual. There are so many benefits they provide—like the health clinic, profit sharing, 401k match, paid leave (maternity, paternity, adoption, etc.), special catered meals, community contributions, and more. There is so much this company does for their employees. It is because of this that the turn over rate is low for full-time employees.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1990
HQ location St. Louis
# of work sites 38
Web address http://www.wwt.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 2096
Millennials as % of total workforce 56%

