Workiva Inc.
Employees say:
“Many perks are attractive, but the feeling of connectedness with the direction of the company really makes me want to go the extra mile. The CEO, Matt, reached out on my birthday and on my anniversary, small things that add to a sense of community.”
“The culture is a very large piece of what makes it a great place to work. If I have ideas for training or want to talk to one of the high level managers, they make themselves available. Because we have a large young workforce, there needs to be a lot of knowledge sharing. Over the last 3-4 years, I’ve had mentors in completely separate departments. They were not required to give me advice or even the time of day, but they are always happy to walk through situations with me or even discuss my career and future at this company. People care about each other and work together to accomplish our goals. Another great thing about this culture is that managers ask for feedback: many of them genuinely want to be a great asset for their team. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2008
|HQ location
|Ames, Iowa
|# of work sites
|11
|Web address
|http://www.workiva.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|748
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|67%