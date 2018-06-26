Workday, Inc.
Employees say:
“It’s incredibly atypical for an organization of this size to have such a high-trust environment and be able to sustain it. There is a mentality that ‘we didn’t hire smart people to tell them exactly what to do’ I so appreciate.”
“The lights in the building are on a timer that goes off at 6pm, which I have always found to be so incredible. At my previous job at a major tech company, 6pm was what 3 or 4pm here is and the auto-shut off happened at 8:30pm. If I’m ever working late, I’m always so encouraged when those lights go off at 6pm because it feels like Workday as a whole is reminding me that its time to leave–reiterating the importance of work-life balance and ensuring I’m not burning out. I think that small action of a self-timed light panel has made such a massive impact on my perception of this company and how it cares for its employees.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2005
|HQ location
|Pleasanton, California
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://workday.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2212
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|40%