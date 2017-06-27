Workday
Employees say:
“I came to Workday on the technology side from a non-traditional background, expecting to meet resistance and challenges given my past experience. But, I was met with the exact opposite. My coworkers are ultra supportive and open, will drop everything at any given time to answer questions or brainstorm solutions, and constantly motivate me to keep learning. Everyone is passionate about their work and my manager takes a very active role in ensuring my continued success and development. When I come into the office, I just feel happy and thankful to be here. The mood is very cheerful and yet focused and determined on delivering quality products. I consider my coworkers to be my friends. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”
“I have been given opportunities and promotions based solely on my performance and merits and potential, despite the fact that I do not have a lot of experience. At Workday, if you prove you can do the job, you’ll be given the chance in most cases even if you aren’t the smartest, most educated, or most experienced person on the team. They will pick the person they truly think is best for the project or role, not the person who thinks they deserve it because they’ve been here the longest. It’s been a great thing for me. I’ve been able to achieve a lot very quickly, which keeps me motivated to keep achieving.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2005
|HQ location
|Pleasanton, Calif.
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.workday.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1635
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|36%