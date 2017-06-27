WillowTree
Employees say:
“The culture really does emphasize fun and work-life balance. Between ‘beer:30,’ having consistent company-based events outside of work, giving away box tickets to concerts, and celebrating holidays as a company—WillowTree is a great place for someone like me who moved here from a different state. Moving from a different state also has a lot of time sinks involved (changing license and registration over, changing insurances over, finding new doctors and dentists, setting up a new house, etc.), and WillowTree is really great with their work scheduling. As long as Core Hours are honored (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 99% of the time there is a lot of leeway as long as you are getting your work done. So between the fun factors and work-life balance, my only regret was not moving across the country to WillowTree sooner.”
“WillowTree is different than any employer I have ever worked for. The (extremely) flat organizational structure allows everyone to do their best work without a lot of overhead or nervousness. Every single employee is vetted and selected for their cultural and technical fit, and that makes all the difference. I can trust anyone to do their work in a quality manner (usually better than expected), and that trust means everyone works together to make amazing products. Our management team fully understands this and works really hard to keep the company’s culture the same even as we grow. We’ve tripled in size since I started in 2013, and it still feels the same. Everyone here loves what they do and it shows.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2007
|HQ location
|Charlottesville
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.willowtreeapps.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|106
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|74%