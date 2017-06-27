Autodesk
To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

97.

WillowTree

Courtesy of WillowTree Apps

Employees say:

 

“The culture really does emphasize fun and work-life balance. Between ‘beer:30,’ having consistent company-based events outside of work, giving away box tickets to concerts, and celebrating holidays as a company—WillowTree is a great place for someone like me who moved here from a different state. Moving from a different state also has a lot of time sinks involved (changing license and registration over, changing insurances over, finding new doctors and dentists, setting up a new house, etc.), and WillowTree is really great with their work scheduling. As long as Core Hours are honored (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 99% of the time there is a lot of leeway as long as you are getting your work done. So between the fun factors and work-life balance, my only regret was not moving across the country to WillowTree sooner.”

 

“WillowTree is different than any employer I have ever worked for. The (extremely) flat organizational structure allows everyone to do their best work without a lot of overhead or nervousness. Every single employee is vetted and selected for their cultural and technical fit, and that makes all the difference. I can trust anyone to do their work in a quality manner (usually better than expected), and that trust means everyone works together to make amazing products. Our management team fully understands this and works really hard to keep the company’s culture the same even as we grow. We’ve tripled in size since I started in 2013, and it still feels the same. Everyone here loves what they do and it shows.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 2007
HQ location Charlottesville
# of work sites 3
Web address http://www.willowtreeapps.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 106
Millennials as % of total workforce 74%

