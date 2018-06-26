West Monroe Partners
Employees say:
“Each and every day West Monroe challenges its employees to ‘dare to be great’. From the focus on giving back to the community with weekly events and fundraisers to the ESOP, WMP raises the bar on what I can expect an employer to do and say.”
“It is hard to know where to begin. This company is a people first organization in everything they do. One example: the numerous Chiefs programs (Chief Wine Officer, Chief Health Officer, Chief Adventure Officer, Chief Volunteer Officer), where you can pick anything you are interested in and lead firm events around your passion. The firm also has a mission to develop the next generation of leaders and works hard to provide the best training and coaching to make this happen. The leaders I work for send detailed thank you emails (almost on a monthly basis) recognizing the work and effort I have put forth, which while seems like a small thing, but makes a huge difference in helping me feel appreciated and valued. Best company ever.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|2002
|HQ location
|Chicago, Illinois
|# of work sites
|10
|Web address
|http://www.westmonroepartners.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|500
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|66%