West Bend Mutual Insurance
Employees say:
“The way the company treats its employees and insurance agents is second to none. Having worked for other companies in the same industry I can say that West Bend stands out as a great place to work. The environment and culture that we have here is unique. We have a family mentality that fosters support, excellence, and responsibility throughout the organization. We hold people accountable for their results and reward them for a job well done. I have faith in the judgment, character, and leadership of senior management. All the leadership here is accessible and approachable. Employees frequently hear directly from senior management in formal meetings, but more importantly associates interact with senior management in the hallways, cafeteria, parking lot, and fitness center.”
“I appreciate the flex time and other benefits, such as the fitness center, walking paths, health programs and incentives offered, monthly treats and special events for employees, as well as the people I work with. Everything they offer and do for employees makes it a great place. I am proud to call West Bend my employer, and I consider my team members as more of a family than just coworkers. I am blessed to work here, and am very proud to call West Bend my home and employer.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1894
|HQ location
|West Bend
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.thesilverlining.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|330
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|27%