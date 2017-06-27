West Bend Mutual Insurance

Walker & Dunlop
Snowflake Computing

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
84.

West Bend Mutual Insurance

Courtesy of West Bend Mutual

Employees say:

 

“The way the company treats its employees and insurance agents is second to none. Having worked for other companies in the same industry I can say that West Bend stands out as a great place to work. The environment and culture that we have here is unique. We have a family mentality that fosters support, excellence, and responsibility throughout the organization. We hold people accountable for their results and reward them for a job well done. I have faith in the judgment, character, and leadership of senior management. All the leadership here is accessible and approachable. Employees frequently hear directly from senior management in formal meetings, but more importantly associates interact with senior management in the hallways, cafeteria, parking lot, and fitness center.”

 

“I appreciate the flex time and other benefits, such as the fitness center, walking paths, health programs and incentives offered, monthly treats and special events for employees, as well as the people I work with. Everything they offer and do for employees makes it a great place. I am proud to call West Bend my employer, and I consider my team members as more of a family than just coworkers. I am blessed to work here, and am very proud to call West Bend my home and employer.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1894
HQ location West Bend
# of work sites 3
Web address http://www.thesilverlining.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 330
Millennials as % of total workforce 27%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com