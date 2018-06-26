Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
Employees say:
“The company gives everyone an opportunity to grow within the company. Not only do they help employees become stronger workers but they help employees become stronger/better people outside of work as well.”
“They will always cross train you for a job you do not have real experience with, and will do so willingly. For instance there have been employees sent to other countries to study specific items. And they end up coming with more knowledge about said items than anyone would, simply cause they show small interest. I find that pretty cool and worth taking advantage of.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1916
|HQ location
|Rochester, New York
|# of work sites
|122
|Web address
|http://www.wegmans.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|27402
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|58%