Wegmans Food Markets
Employees say:
“We are all a family. From old to young, we help each other out whenever it’s needed. I enjoy coming to work because I love my job and I love the people I work with. Wegmans isn’t just my place of employment. It’s my second home.”
“We have reviews at least every six months so you know where you stand and what you can do to be better. The management tries to communicate events and important decisions through team leaders and the employee website. We get coupons for free meals after receiving complements from our customers. We have a scholarship program that helps a lot of employees with their college education. We have employee celebrations, and birthday breakfasts throughout the year. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1916
|HQ location
|Rochester, N.Y.
|# of work sites
|120
|Web address
|http://www.wegmans.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|26909
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|57%