How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

83.

Walker & Dunlop

Courtesy of Walker & Dunlop LLC

Employees say:

 

“Walker & Dunlop genuinely cares about your personal life and understands that your job here should not dominate your life. I was recently in a meeting that included members of senior management where we were looking for a time to schedule a follow-up meeting. One person in the meeting said that a certain time wouldn’t work for him because he needed to leave early that day for his son’s sporting event. The fact that he felt comfortable telling senior management that speaks to the importance WD gives to your life outside of work. Also, the entire group completely understood and without asking any questions chose another time for the meeting. Obviously this is just one small example of this but it stuck out to me when it happened. Since I have been at Walker & Dunlop, I have had two managers. I don’t think it’s a coincidence or a fluke that I have had two of the most incredible managers I could ever ask for. They genuinely care about my career goals and development and want to help me achieve those things.”

 

“The company is large enough to be able to support its employees financially and provide ample supplies, equipment, and training to make getting the job done as easy and efficient as possible. What makes the company unique is that despite its size, management is still able to connect with and meet the needs of each employee. The work atmosphere encourages collaboration and innovation from all levels. It is not at all discouraged to reach out to any of the C-level executives with any idea or comment, which in my opinion, makes W&D truly unique.

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1937
HQ location Bethesda
# of work sites 28
Web address http://www.walkerdunlop.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 228
Millennials as % of total workforce 44%

