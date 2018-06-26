Salsify
JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

48.

Walker & Dunlop

Courtesy of Walker & Dunlop

Employees say:

 

“We have the capabilities of a very large financial services firm with the customer service of a small, family-owned company. For example, our CEO Willy Walker will often email originators when a deal closes.”

 

“The Company works to establish a culture of well-being for the employee as a whole. There is a sincere commitment from the Company to see healthy and happy employees. To that end, they have created excellent monetary incentives, flexible work environments and encourage vacation. I have found this to be valuable as I hold on to the tenet that a balanced and refreshed employee will be able to produce the best work product.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1937
HQ location Bethesda, Maryland
# of work sites 32
Web address http://www.walkerdunlop.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 290
Millennials as % of total workforce 48%

