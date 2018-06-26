Walker & Dunlop
Employees say:
“We have the capabilities of a very large financial services firm with the customer service of a small, family-owned company. For example, our CEO Willy Walker will often email originators when a deal closes.”
“The Company works to establish a culture of well-being for the employee as a whole. There is a sincere commitment from the Company to see healthy and happy employees. To that end, they have created excellent monetary incentives, flexible work environments and encourage vacation. I have found this to be valuable as I hold on to the tenet that a balanced and refreshed employee will be able to produce the best work product.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1937
|HQ location
|Bethesda, Maryland
|# of work sites
|32
|Web address
|http://www.walkerdunlop.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|290
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|48%