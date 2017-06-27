HubSpot
Methodology

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

89.

Vynamic

Courtesy of Vynamic LLC

Employees say:

 

“Vynamic has created a very healthy work culture. Leadership encourages work life balance through a program called zzzMail. Employees are not allowed to send email between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or on weekends to have respect for their coworkers’ personal time. Vynamic also has a ‘healthy hour’ on Fridays! Many Fridays, a workout is held in the office, hosted by an employee or someone from a local gym. Vynamic a has a ‘Be Your Best Self’ program that will financially support a quarterly goal up to $100, so that employees can work toward being their best self.”

 

“We are in control of where we work and what we do. This is a motto, but also the true way people work here. As a part of the consulting team, you will never be forced onto a project or a work location; you always have a say in the projects you work on or propose, and you get to work with leadership to shape your role. This truly lets you be in control of your career and personal/professional growth which is a stark contrast to past consulting jobs I’ve worked at that put you wherever they wanted without involving you in the decision process.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 2002
HQ location Philadelphia
# of work sites 2
Web address http://www.vynamic.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 63
Millennials as % of total workforce 63%

