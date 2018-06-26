VMware, Inc.
Employees say:
“There’s a reason why Community is one of our values— people here genuinely believe in doing good in the world— on a professional level through our technology and on a personal human level. I’m inspired by my colleagues’ passion to be of service.”
“Before I had worked at VMware, I had never worked for the same company longer than three years. I am heading into my fourth year, and I can’t imagine working anyplace else. What makes this company special is its culture. People here don’t fight with each other – they may disagree, but they do so professionally and with respect. There is no back-stabbing, even though we are extremely competitive and driven by results. I get the sense that my coworkers and my manager really care about me as a person. Good work is recognized and appreciated, and at the same time, people who are struggling, are given the help and resources they need to be successful.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1998
|HQ location
|Palo Alto, California
|# of work sites
|53
|Web address
|https://www.vmware.com/
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3462
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%