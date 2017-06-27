Alston & Bird
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

Employees say:

 

“I truly believe that this company is unique. Often at many other companies you need to be in the ‘ol’ boys club’ before anybody will listen to you. At VMware, you really can contribute to any project and are judged only on technical merit—not on seniority, membership in some project or group, or connections. In a similar vein, VMware is a truly open company—it’s not a secret what the people next door are working on, you don’t need ‘permission’ to contribute, even if your day job is something else. This encourages people to look outside of their immediate domain and seek personal growth.”

 

“One unique aspect of our company is our commitment to the environment. Even though we’re a software company, our facilities are built with extremely sustainable practices. We go out of our way to maintain the plants and wildlife surrounding our Palo Alto headquarters, and all of our offices do their part to help with conservation. It’s nice to have such a strong commitment to the environment, because that’s of personal importance to many employees (myself included). Another aspect of our company that stands out in Silicon Valley is the office culture’s respect for work-life balance. I know many companies value this (even in the technology industry), but VMware has been consistently great about supporting employees with excellent vacation and maternity/paternity leave benefits. There’s no unspoken expectation that employees stay in the office for unreasonably long hours, even during time crunches. Lastly, working for VMware, I feel like I have the power to affect change within our organization. We are quite large and there’s an element of bureaucracy between my level (engineers) and leadership, but I’ve noticed that the leadership team is always willing to listen and observe employee feedback. I’ve seen a handful of beneficial policy changes brought up by my teammates, and it’s reassuring to know we can influence company policy.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1998
HQ location Palo Alto
# of work sites 51
Web address http://www.vmware.com

