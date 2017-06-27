Veterans United Home Loans
Employees say:
“If something is important to our employees, then it’s important to Veterans United. The generosity of our leaders and owners absolutely trickles down. We receive a lot, which in turn inspires us to give a lot.”
“This company, from the top down, cares about its employees. Employees here have each other’s backs and pitch in when someone needs it, knowing they would receive that same benefit in return.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2002
|HQ location
|Columbia, Mo.
|# of work sites
|35
|Web address
|http://www.veteransunited.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1318
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|66%