100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

7.

Veterans United Home Loans

“I have not seen a company that puts giving back front and center [like Salesforce does]. The involvement and help from others in the organization to help a team or person in a community are inspirational.”

 

“Transparency is a unique thing about Salesforce that I had never seen before at past companies. From executives, all the way down to the lowest level employees, transparency is fully encouraged. When things aren’t going as planned or something is dysfunctional, people are encouraged to call it out (constructively) and help drive the necessary change to make things better. This creates a culture of innovation, with people striving to find new ways to solve our biggest pain-points (rather than just covering them up or pretending like they don’t exist). ”

 

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 2002
HQ location Columbia, Missouri
# of work sites 39
Web address http://www.veteransunited.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1610
Millennials as % of total workforce 67%

